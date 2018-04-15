Examiners find bullet wound on body; opening homicide probe

SEATTLE (AP) — Police have opened a homicide investigation into a body found in a camper van with a single bullet wound.

Police said the 79-year-old man was found Friday night and officers initially assumed he had died several days prior of natural causes. But Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said staff from the King County Medical Examiner's Office came to the scene and determined the man had been shot.

Police said that no weapon was found during a search of the camper van.

The man's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.