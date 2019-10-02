Ex-wrestling coach sentenced for molesting child athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles high school wrestling coach has been sentenced to 71 years in prison for molesting nine boys and girls.

Terry Gillard was sentenced Tuesday on nearly 50 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Gillard coached at John H. Francisco Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and at a Boys and Girls Club.

Prosecutors say between 1991 and 2017, he sexually abused some of his wrestlers, ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old.

Prosecutors say Gillard also forced some victims to engage in sexual acts while he watched.

Superior Court Judge Hayden Zacky said Gillard shattered the innocence of his victims and made a transition "from mentor to monster."