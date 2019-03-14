Ex-soldiers to learn if they'll face Bloody Sunday charges

LONDON (AP) — A group of former British soldiers are set to learn whether they will be prosecuted in connection with the death of 13 civil rights protesters in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago, an event known as Bloody Sunday.

Prosecutors in Northern Ireland are considering charges including murder, attempted murder and causing grievous injury with intent, against 17 former members of the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment over their actions in Londonderry on Jan. 30, 1972.

The decision will be announced Thursday.

The potential for charges follow a decade-long investigation that concluded soldiers killed unarmed demonstrators who were protesting Britain's detention of suspected Irish nationalists.

The victims' families have called for justice, while supporters of the soldiers say it is unfair for them to face charges decades after the events.