Ex-prosecutor banned from campus convicted of peeping

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina prosecutor has been convicted of peeping after he violated an agreement which banned him from a college campus.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 44-year-old Brooke McKinley Webster was convicted of misdemeanor secret peeping and second-degree trespass in connection with an incident at the Wake Forest University library in April 2017. Campus police escorted Webster off campus and warned him he would be arrested if he returned. Police spotted him on campus last September.

Webster violated a deferred-prosecution agreement that would have kept a conviction off his record if he had complied with all the conditions. He told investigators he was using the school as a cut-through, and his attorney said he never got out of the car.

Webster was a prosecutor in Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com