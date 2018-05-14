Ex-pro snowboarder arrested over threats with gun, knives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 36-year-old former professional snowboarder has been arrested on allegations he threatened someone with knives and an AR-style rifle.

Summit County records say Nate Bozung was arrested in Park City, Utah, on Saturday after a neighbor says he threatened to kill someone with whom he had been drinking late into the night.

According to a police report, a neighbor says Bozung began to "bully" his companion after returning home late on Friday. He allegedly grabbed two knives and held them to the person's throat.

Later, the neighbor says Bozung began to load ammunition into a rifle while saying, "I'm going to kill you!"

Bozung tolds police after his arrest that he had been drunk and blacked out during part of the night.

He could not be reached for comment Monday.