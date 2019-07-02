Ex-prison worker pleads guilty to smuggling charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison worker who tried to smuggle cellphones and an electric beard trimmer into the federal facility where he worked has pleaded guilty.

Eric Williams, of Danbury, pleaded guilty to providing contraband in Bridgeport federal court Monday.

The Danbury News-Times reports that Williams worked in the food service department at Danbury's Federal Correctional Institution. He attempted to bring four phones and the trimmer in by hiding them in his hat as he entered the facility through a staff entrance in July 2017.

Williams was arrested in July 2018 and released on $50,000 bond. He faces a maximum of six month in prison at a sentencing date to be determined.