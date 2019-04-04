Ex-priest convicted of altar boy abuse awaits new court date

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A former Massachusetts priest who was convicted of sexually abusing an altar boy is awaiting a new court date in Maine.

Ronald Paquin was slated for sentencing, but that was delayed when his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation. Officials at York County Superior Court in Alfred say Paquin's most recent court appearance, scheduled for March 29, was continued and a new date has not yet been selected. They say it's unclear when his case will return to court.

Paquin was found guilty of 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct in November. A pair of men who testified during Paquin's trial said they were altar boys when the priest invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly.