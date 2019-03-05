Ex-police officer gets 3-9 years in prison for fatal crash

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island police officer has been sentenced to three to nine years in prison for driving drunk the wrong way on a highway and killing a man in a crash.

Robert Scheuerer was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the September 2016 crash.

The former Suffolk County police officer crashed into an oncoming van on Sunrise Highway, killing the 37-year-old driver. He was fired after he was indicted.

In court Monday, Scheuerer said he accepted full responsibility for the crash.