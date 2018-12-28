Ex-police officer accused of spending tribal funds at bars

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former tribal police officer in Montana who was supposed to be running a program to keep young Native Americans out of trouble spent tribal money at casinos, a strip club, bars and other places.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that 44-year-old Willard Wilson White faces charges of wire fraud, theft from an Indian tribal organization and income tax evasion.

No one answered a phone number listed for White on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the Fort Peck Assiniboine (uh-SINN'-uh-boyn) and Sioux tribes provided White with $40,000 to run the program when he was a temporary officer for the two tribes.

If convicted of all charges, White faces up to 30 years in prison and $600,000 in fines and would be required repay the $40,000.

