Ex-police commissioner gets 10 months on tax charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's former police commissioner has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for failing to file federal tax returns.

Darryl De Sousa was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, telling the judge he was "humbled and ashamed." He pleaded guilty in December to three counts of failing to file individual federal tax returns and admitted falsely inflating deductions.

Prosecutors sought one year in prison for De Sousa, whose lawyer sought probation or home detention.

De Sousa previously portrayed his failure to file taxes in 2013, 2014, and 2015 as an oversight.

The 30-year veteran of Baltimore's police department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January 2017. He resigned days after he was charged in May 2017.