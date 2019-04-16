Ex-officer seeks jury from outside county in shooting death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Attorneys representing a white former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a black man after a confrontation over a dirt bike are asking for jurors to be selected from another county.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 36-year-old Ryan Pownall's attorneys argue that what they called an "avalanche of inflammatory media attention" has made a fair trial before a panel chosen from the city impossible. Prosecutors argue that media coverage wouldn't preclude selecting an impartial jury.

Pownall was charged with a general count of homicide in the June 2017 death of 30-year-old David Jones, who was shot in the back as he fled. A judge reduced the charge to third-degree murder. Pownall, who was fired after the shooting, was the first on-duty Philadelphia officer charged with homicide since 1999.

