Ex-officer gets 3-12 months in jail for drag racing death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer was ordered to serve 3 to 12 months in county jail for killing a man while drag racing another cop two years ago.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Adam Soto fought back tears while begging for forgiveness from the family of victim during sentencing on Friday.

Soto, who was fired shortly after the Jan. 31, 2017 crash, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say Soto was speeding near a high school when he hit 50-year-old Daniel Dimitri.

Soto was granted work release to be able to provide for his wife and two-month-old child, meaning he can leave jail to work. The judge ordered Soto to turn himself in Feb. 8 to begin serving his sentence.

