Ex-officer accused of rape cover-up subpoenaed by grand jury

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A federal grand jury has subpoenaed a retired Tennessee police officer accused of helping to cover up a rape allegation against another officer.

The Times Free Press reports retired Chattanooga police Capt. Pedro Bacon was subpoenaed to appear before the jury in April. Bacon and retired Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson are accused of helping suppress allegations against former Officer Desmond Logan, who's accused of raping detained women.

The women say they notified police, but an official probe wasn't launched until the county sheriff was notified. One woman is suing Chattanooga, which filed a motion to dismiss.

McPherson now works for University of Tennessee's police, which fired Logan in 2016 after he was accused of harassment. McPherson hung up on a reporter who called to ask if he was also subpoenaed.

___

