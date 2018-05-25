Ex-liquor board director sentenced in bribery scandal

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — The former director of a Maryland county's liquor board has been sentenced for a bribery scheme, involving payoffs to politicians in exchange for help with legislation that would expand the county's liquor sales.

The Washington Post reports former Prince George's County Liquor Board official David Dae Sok Son was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, followed by supervised release after pleading guilty to bribery, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He also was ordered to forfeit $86,000.

Son owned up to wrongdoings that included upending an ongoing investigation by tipping off others being scrutinized by the FBI. In addition to facilitating bribes to elected officials, Son also skimmed more than $86,000 in payments.

Former County Council member and Maryland delegate William Campos is among others who have pleaded guilty or were convicted in the investigation.

