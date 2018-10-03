Ex-judge to lead diocese's investigation of priest abuse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A retired judge has been chosen to lead an investigation of sexual abuse of children by priests in a Connecticut Roman Catholic diocese.

The Bridgeport diocese announced Wednesday that Robert Holzberg will lead its investigation, which will begin immediately and is expected to be finished next spring. Holzberg retired as a state Superior Court judge in 2012 and returned to private law practice.

Bishop Frank Caggiano announced the probe last month amid continuing sex abuse scandals in the church worldwide, including a Pennsylvania grand jury report in August that detailed decades of abuse and cover-ups.

The Bridgeport diocese says 29 of its priests over the decades have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, and the diocese has settled at least three dozen abuse lawsuits over the years.