Ex-investment banker sentenced to 2 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A former investment banker sentenced to two years in prison for insider trading says fledging companies looking for advice still trust him with their secrets.

Sean Stewart made the comment Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff announced the sentence in Manhattan.

The Yale-educated Stewart has already served over a year in prison after he was sentenced to three years in prison before that conviction was overturned on appeal.

A retrial resulted in conviction again.

Given a chance to address the judge directly, Stewart says he has done consulting work with emerging companies that trust he won’t give away their secrets.

He says he’s a changed man but still feels ashamed, humiliated and embarrassed.

He also says he speaks at colleges, warning youngsters headed to Wall Street to work legally.