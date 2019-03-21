Ex-funeral home treasurer gets probation for misused funds

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former treasurer of a defunct northwestern Indiana funeral home who allegedly misused funds set aside for customers' funerals has been placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay more than $15,000 in restitution.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 68-year-old Jacqueline A. Kraft pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of theft and was sentenced to a year in jail, but that sentence was suspended. Other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Kraft offered no statement, but her lawyer Paul Stracci says he delivered a letter for one victim to prosecutors detailing Kraft's "heartfelt feelings."

Prosecutors alleged that between 2003-2015 customers paid Kraft Funeral Home in Hobart funds intended for future funerals or cremations, but in multiple cases money wasn't deposited into a "pre-need" fund.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com