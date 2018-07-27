Ex-detective accused of being sexually involved with suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say a former deputy accused of being sexually involved with a suspect in one of his cases has been arrested.

News outlets report that former Birmingham police Detective Eric Grimes was booked Thursday into the Jefferson County Jail. He was charged with committing an ethics violation.

Al.com reports Grimes resigned from the department about a month ago after an internal investigation was launched into accusations that he was sexually involved with a suspect in one of his cases.

Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Johnny Williams confirmed that investigators completed their inquiry and turned their findings to criminal investigators, who obtained the arrest warrant against Grimes.

Grimes was released after posting a $5,000 bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.