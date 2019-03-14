Ex-cop accused of selling drugs out of his Long Island home

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer and his wife are being accused of selling drugs out of their Long Island home across the street from a school and daycare center.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kenneth Riggio and 53-year-old Faith Riggio were arraigned Thursday on drug charges.

Nassau County police say the couple was arrested Tuesday at their home in North Merrick where authorities seized 200 oxycodone tablets, cocaine, heroin and $146,000 in cash.

Police say Riggio has an arrest record and was a former NYPD officer for about four years in the 1980s.

The couple's lawyer says Kenneth Riggio has prescriptions for the oxycodone and the cash was from a recent personal injury case settlement. He says Faith would be absolved of her single charge of possession of a controlled substance.