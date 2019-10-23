Ex-convict appointed to new post in western Arkansas city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An ex-convict who pleaded guilty to bribery has been tapped to run an Arkansas city's newly created department.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon appointed Steven Jones as director of business and community relations, which will focus on projects that enhance the city's relationship with businesses and residents.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jones was the deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services overseeing Medicaid when he was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison in 2016 for his involvement in a bribery scheme. Authorities say Jones performed official acts to benefit Ted Suhl, the owner of two mental health businesses that served children and received Medicaid funds.

The mayor and Jones didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment Tuesday.

West Memphis council member James Holt Sr. says the council will consider Jones' appointment next month.

