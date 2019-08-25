Ex-congressman Gary Ackerman accused of violating a teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman is being called a sexual "predator" in a lawsuit accusing the New York Democrat of violating a teenager at a Boy Scout camp five decades ago.

The New York Post reports that in papers filed last week in state Supreme Court, the now 76-year-old Ackerman allegedly abused the 17-year-old while he was a director at the Ten Mile River Camp near upstate Narrowsburg, west Poughkeepsie.

According to the lawsuit, the teen said Ackerman took him to a back road where he tried to fondle him before forcing oral sex.

Attorney Oscar Michelen told the Post that Ackerman denies any wrongdoing. Michelen did not respond to a message Saturday from The Associated Press.

The 15-term Democrat retired in 2012.

