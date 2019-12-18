Ex-church ministry leader faces new child sex abuse charges

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Eugene church ministry leader awaiting trial for alleged child sexual abuse has been indicted on additional charges.

The Register-Guard reports Edward Samuel Thompson was arrested and charged in a federal child pornography case last year. In August, he was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse in Lane County Circuit Court after a child once in his care came forward.

Thompson’s trial in circuit court is scheduled to begin in January. On Monday, however, Thompson was indicted on new charges including five counts of rape, five counts of sodomy and five counts of sexual abuse.

Thompson has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2018. It wasn't known if he has an attorney.

At the time of his arrest, it was reported that Thompson was a longtime member and a music ministry leader at Christ Fellowship Church in Eugene and former member of Eugene Faith Center. Police also received information that Thompson traveled during the time frame of the alleged charges to Montana, Idaho, California and Arizona.

An investigation is ongoing.