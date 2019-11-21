Ex-casino worker gets 38 years in Vegas picnic killing case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas Strip casino card dealer will spend at least 38 years in state prison for planning and shooting one work supervisor dead and badly wounding another at a company picnic in April 2018.

Anthony Wrobel will be at least 70 when he’s first eligible for parole following an emotional sentencing Thursday in the slaying of Venetian casino executive Mia Banks and wounding of co-worker Hector Rodriguez.

Rodriguez testified he’s still undergoing surgeries for complications from abdominal wounds, and Banks’ adult daughters, Angela Lee and Rachel Lee, sobbed as they described their anguish at losing their mother.

The 44-year-old Wrobel apologized for his actions and said he has suffered all his life from Type 1 diabetes.

His sentence was more than the 30 years-to-life that court officials recommended.