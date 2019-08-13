Ex-baseball star gets home detention in insider trading case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Former Major League baseball player Doug DeCinces has been sentenced to eight months of home detention and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for his role in an insider-trading scheme.

DeCinces, a former third baseman for the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles, was convicted in 2017 of insider trading for a stock buy that earned him more than $1 million.

The Orange County Register reports the judge on Monday sentenced the 68-year-old to one day in jail. Since DeCinces has credit for time served, he will not spend more time behind bars.

DeCinces, who long denied the charges against him, agreed to testify against another defendant, James Mazzo, in exchange for a shorter sentence.

Mazzo's two trials ended with mistrials when jurors deadlocked. Prosecutors dropped the case against Mazzo in December.



