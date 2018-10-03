Ex-armored car driver sentenced to probation for theft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska armored car employee convicted of stealing money he was supposed to be guarding has been sentenced to probation.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 23-year-old Manuel Torres-Zapien was sentenced Monday to three years' probation for one count of bank theft.

Police say that on Sept. 5, 2017, while employed as a driver for Rochester Armored Car, he took a bag of cash bound for a gas station ATM. Police say the money belonged to Security National Bank.

Investigators say Torres-Zapien admitted to taking the bag containing $20,000, and returned it in full.

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com