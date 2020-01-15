Ex-WVa prison guard, inmate's mom sentenced for drug scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former prison guard in West Virginia was sentenced to two years in federal prison in a scheme to smuggle drugs to an inmate. The inmate's mother also was sentenced to a year and two months for providing the drugs to the guard.

Mark Steven Taylor, 40, of Richwood, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, while Pamela Gail Adkins, 44, of Oak Hill, was sentenced for distribution of meth and heroin, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Tuesday.

Taylor admitted Adkins gave him drugs in February 2019 to smuggle into the Huttonsville Correctional Center, and that she had paid him $500 and he smuggled drugs into the prison on one previous occasion, the statement said. Adkins admitted giving Taylor the drugs and paying him.

Prison investigators had alerted a drug task force about the scheme. The task force set up a surveillance in Craigsville where Adkins was seen giving a package to Taylor containing the drugs. Taylor was arrested at the scene and Adkins was arrested during a traffic stop a short distance away, the statement said.