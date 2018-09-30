Ex-Stamford employee gives up boat in plea agreement

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The city of Stamford's former marina director has agreed to give up his boat as compensation for the $60,000 he's accused of stealing from the city.

The Stamford Advocate reports that forfeiting the 26-foot boat was part of the agreement that also spared 43-year-old Sean Elumba prison time in exchange for a guilty plea to a first-degree larceny charge. Elumba received an eight-year suspended sentence and four years of probation.

His attorney said giving up the boat was "true recognition of his heartfelt remorse and desire to make full restorative efforts" to the city.

Elumba was charged with using a city-issued credit card to make personal purchases, including fishing supplies, sunglasses, coolers, a gas grill, a global positioning map, and clothing. His attorney blamed his client's actions on drug addiction.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com