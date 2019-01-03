Ex-South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy joins law firm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former 4th District Rep. Trey Gowdy is joining a South Carolina law firm now that his Congressional term is over.

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough said Thursday in a news release that Gowdy is joining their staff and will work in Greenville and Washington, D.C.

Gowdy did not seek re-election to the seat he held for eight years.

He told The Greenville News he has no plans to return to politics. Gowdy said if he enjoyed politics, he would not have given up the seat representing Greenville and his home county of Spartanburg.

Gowdy will be part of the firm's White Collar Defense & Government Investigations team. He'll focus on internal and government investigations and corporate compliance.

Gowdy is former chairman of the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

