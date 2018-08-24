Ex-Omaha gymnastics coach gets prison for secret recordings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 28-year-old former Omaha gymnastics coach accused of secretly recording females undressing at an Omaha gym has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

James Fogg was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He pleaded no contest earlier this year to attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit content and unlawful intrusion by electronic recording.

Police testified that Fogg last year recorded a 14-year-old girl he had coached and a 21-year-old woman who worked for him in an Omaha gym.

Police say Fogg's face was caught on the video setting up the hidden camera before the girl and woman were secretly recorded.

Fogg had left the Omaha gym by the time the charges were brought. He was arrested last year in Emporia, Kansas, where he'd moved for another coaching job.