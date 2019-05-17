Ex-Ohio county prosecutor gets 60 days jail

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio county prosecutor accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a female kidnapping victim has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Marietta Times reports 56-year-old Kevin Rings resigned as Washington County prosecutor Thursday before sentencing. A jury convicted him last month of coercion for helping the woman, who was involved in criminal cases as a defendant and victim, in exchange for sex.

Defense attorney Dennis McNamara asked Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove to allow Rings to remain free while an appeal is filed. Cosgrove instead ordered Rings to be jailed immediately.

She also denied McNamara's request that Rings serve his time outside Washington County to avoid being jailed with inmates he's prosecuted.

Cosgrove told Rings "he gave shame to every prosecuting attorney in Ohio."

