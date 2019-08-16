Ex-NY lawmaker won't be fined for affair with staffer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former state lawmaker from the Buffalo area has acknowledged retaliating against a staffer after they had an affair.

State ethics officials announced Thursday that former Assemblywoman Angela Wozniak of Cheektowaga admitted violating ethics rules as part of a settlement. The relationship involved her former director of legislation.

Wozniak, a Republican, had apologized for showing "poor judgment." She will not be fined.

Meanwhile, an ex-aide to former Democratic state Sen. Marc Panepinto of Buffalo admitted trying to bribe a female staffer so she wouldn't cooperate with a harassment investigation into Panepinto.

Panepinto was later fined $10,000 for propositioning the staffer and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for trying to cover it up.

Messages were left for Wozniak and Panepinto. A possible number for his ex-aide, Christopher Savage, rang unanswered.