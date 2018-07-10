FILE--This July 8, 2018, file photo provided by the La Verne (Calif.) Police Department shows Brandon Browner. Browner, a former NFL cornerback, has been charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home. The LA County District Attorney's Office says the 33-year-old was charged Tuesday, July 10, with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery and other counts. Arraignment is scheduled for July 30. (La Verne Police Department via AP, file) less
Photo: AP
FILE--This July 8, 2018, file photo provided by the La Verne (Calif.) Police Department shows Brandon Browner. Browner, a former NFL cornerback, has been charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after
Where are the 2013 Seahawks now?
Russell Wilson: Still with the Seahawks
The face of the Seahawks' organization, Wilson likely isn't leaving Seattle anytime soon. The quarterback doesn't turn 30 until later this year, and is on track for a massive contract extension
at some point in the next year or so.
Photo: Elaine Thompson/AP
Marshawn Lynch: With the Oakland Raiders
After briefly retiring following the 2015 season, Lynch returned to the NFL in 2017 to join his hometown Oakland Raiders. Beast Mode ran for 891 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders, and is set to be the team's lead back again in 2018. less
Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images, Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Richard Sherman: With the San Francisco 49ers
Sherman signed with Seattle's NFC West rival after a messy breakup in March. The Seahawks released Sherman after the All-Pro corner tore his Achilles tendon during the 2017 season, and Sherman said he's feeling "vengeful
" after signing with the 49ers.
Photo: Elaine Thompson/Associated Press, Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Earl Thomas: Still with the Seahawks, but his future is unclear
Thomas' future in Seattle has been one of the team's biggest offseason storylines. Thomas is entering the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2014, and recently stated that he will not participate in any team activities
until his contract status is resolved.
Photo: Winslow Townson/AP, Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kam Chancellor: Still on the Seahawks' roster, but may be forced to retire
Chancellor sustained a serious neck injury during the 2017 season, leading head coach Pete Carroll to proclaim
that he would "have a hard time playing football again." Chancellor stated that he is fully prepared
to retire if his neck injury creates future complications for him. less
Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images, Ted S. Warren/AP
Brandon Browner: Facing legal troubles
The final member of the Legion of Boom last played in the NFL in 2015 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Since then, Browner has been arrested twice, once in May 2017
for cocaine possession and again in September 2017
for making criminal threats, which is a felony.
Photo: Lindsey Wasson/seattlepi.com, La Verne Police Department
Bobby Wagner: Still with the Seahawks
Wagner is still with the Seahawks, and will likely become the face of the defense now that Richard Sherman is in San Francisco and Earl Thomas' future with the team is unsettled. The linebacker has been named to four-straight Pro Bowls. less
Photo: Charlie Riedel/Associated Press, Rob Leiter/Getty Images
Malcolm Smith: With the San Francisco 49ers
The MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII signed with the Raiders prior to the 2015 season and moved across the Bay to join the 49ers in 2017. Smith suffered a pectoral injury that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season, so the linebacker will make his debut with the 49ers in 2018. less
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Ben Margot/Associated Press
Golden Tate: With the Detroit Lions
Tate signed a five-year deal with the Lions shortly after winning Super Bowl XLVIII. The receiver has recorded three 1,000+ yard seasons in Detroit and is entering the final year of his contract. less
Photo: Joshua Trujillo/SeattlePI, AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Michael Bennett: With the Philadelphia Eagles, but facing legal issues
The outspoken defensive end was traded to the Eagles in March, and is currently embroiled in an elder abuse case. Bennett was recently indicted on a felony charge
of injury to the elderly after an incident at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl LI. less
Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Zach Miller: Retired
Miller was forced to retire after the 2014 season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Miller and his wife Ashley welcomed their third child into the world
in 2015.
Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, Zach Miller/Twitter
Brandon Mebane: With the Los Angeles Chargers
Mebane left Seattle for Southern California in 2016, and is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Chargers. The defensive tackle was named one of the Chargers' captains for the 2017 season. less
Photo: Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press, Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
Russell Okung: With the Los Angeles Chargers
When Okung hit the free agent market in 2016, the Pro Bowl left tackle made the now-infamous decision to represent himself in contract negotiations. The result was an ill-advised contract with the Denver Broncos that had hardly any guaranteed money on it, so the team released him after just one season. Okung then signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. less
Photo: Paul Sancya/Associated Press, Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
Cliff Avril: Currently a free agent, but may be forced to retire
Like Kam Chancellor, Avril sustained a serious neck injury during the 2017 season that may threaten his career. Unlike Chancellor however, Avril was released by the Seahawks and is currently a free agent. The defensive end has made multiple appearances on NFL Network this year serving as a guest analyst. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey/Associated Press, Cliff Avril/Instagram
Doug Baldwin: Still with the Seahawks
Baldwin is still with the Seahawks and will turn 30 during the 2018 season. The former undrafted free agent has gone over 1,000 receiving yards twice in his seven-year career. less
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images, Rick Scuteri/AP
Max Unger: With the New Orleans Saints
Unger was shipped off to New Orleans in 2015 as a part of the trade that brought Jimmy Graham to Seattle. The Pro Bowl center signed a three-year contract extension with the Saints prior to the start of the 2016 season. less
Photo: Paul Sancya/Associated Press, Joe Robbins/Getty Images
K.J. Wright: Still with the Seahawks
Wright is entering his eighth season with the team. The former fourth round pick was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, and is entering the final season of a four-year contract extension he signed in 2014. less
Photo: Jordan Stead/SeattlePI, Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Bruce Irvin: With the Oakland Raiders
Irvin signed a four-year contract with the Raiders in 2016 and has recorded 15 sacks over the past two seasons.
Photo: Matt Rourke/Associated Press, Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The Chronicle
Jermaine Kearse: With the New York Jets
The receiver was traded to the Jets along with a second round pick prior to the 2017 season. In return, the Seahawks received defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who lasted just one season with the team. Kearse set career highs in both receptions and receiving yards with the Jets in 2017. less
Photo: Ross D. Franklin/AP, Elsa/Getty Images
Breno Giacomini: With the Oakland Raiders
Giacomini has played for three teams since leaving Seattle after Super Bowl XLVIII. The right tackle signed with the New York Jets in 2014, and started every game for the team during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Giacomini was released by the Jets at the end of the 2016 season, and spent 2017 with the Houston Texans. Giacomini signed with the Oakland Raiders in March. less
Photo: Bill Kostroun/Associated Press, Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home.
Browner, who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested Sunday east of Los Angeles.
The LA County District Attorney's Office says the 33-year-old was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery and other counts. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer. Arraignment is scheduled for July 30.
Prosecutors say Browner broke into the apartment, chased and dragged the woman and then tried to smother her in a carpet. Prosecutors say he also stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.
Browner is from nearby Pomona and played for Oregon State University before signing with the Seahawks in 2011.