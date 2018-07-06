NBA prospect, ex-Maryland player charged with rape

FILE - In this March 4, 2017 file photo, Maryland forward Damonte Dodd walks on the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in College Park, Md. Dodd has been indicted on charges related to having sex with an intoxicated woman last year, Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday, July 6, 2018.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — An NBA prospect and former Maryland basketball player has been charged with rape and assault related to having sex with an intoxicated woman last year, prosecutors announced Friday.

Damonte Dodd, 24, was indicted on second-degree rape, second-degree assault and related charges, Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced in a release.

The woman met Dodd while celebrating Halloween with friends at Terrapin's Turf Bar in College Park. He bought her alcoholic drinks and took her to a friend's apartment nearby, where prosecutors said Dodd had sex with her against her will. Another person in the apartment was awakened and confronted Dodd. After the woman reported it to police five days later, prosecutors say Dodd said the sex was consensual.

"The fact that the victim in this case was intoxicated did not give Mr. Dodd the right to take advantage of her," Alsobrooks said in a news release. "We will conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that he is held accountable for his actions."

Attorney Thomas Mooney didn't have any comment on the case, but said Dodd has been cooperating with investigators and was returning from Mexico to turn himself in when he was arrested Thursday. He's being held in Atlanta, but Mooney says he expects Dodd will be released soon.

A county judge set terms for his release, including turning in his passport and avoiding contact with anyone involved in the case and College Park, State's Attorney spokeswoman Gina Ford. A hearing is set for July 12.

"We're looking forward to a swift and favorable outcome," Mooney said.

Dodd played for Maryland from 2013 to 2017. He graduated in 2017, according to a statement from the University. More recently he has played in the G League, an NBA development league.