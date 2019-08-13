Ex-Louisiana officer pleads not guilty in child porn case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former correction officer in Louisiana has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges and sexual abuse of an animal.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports ex-Rapides Parish corrections officer Johnny Ulrich Schalk entered the plea Monday.

Schalk was arrested May 28 on 50 counts of possessing child porn and two counts of sexually abusing animals. Sheriff William Earl Hilton says the charges stem from videos and pictures Schalk viewed online.

The bill of information against Schalk says he's possessed electronic visual reproductions of pornography involving juveniles and images of a person engaged in sexual activity with an animal.

Schalk worked for the sheriff's office for 13 years and was fired by Hilton the day he was arrested.

A pretrial conference is set for November 20.

