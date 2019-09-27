Ex-LA sheriff's deputy gets prison for inmate sex assaults

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting six women while they were incarcerated at a Los Angeles County jail in 2017.

Giancarlo Scotti, 33, was sentenced Thursday.

He pleaded no contest earlier this month to six felony and two misdemeanor counts of having sex with jail detainees in August and September 2017.

Authorities say the women, ranging in age from 24 to 42, were jailed at a lockup in Lynwood, California, at the time.

Prosecutors say Scotti had sex with two women in a shower area and had women perform oral sex on him in their cells.