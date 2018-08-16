Ex-ISU student gets 10 years on work release in man's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana State University student who fatally shot a man at an off-campus housing complex has been sentenced to 10 years on work release.

A Vigo County judge sentenced 22-year-old Tristin Grant Spencer on Wednesday, two months after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 42-year-old Robert James Archer's November 2017 killing.

Prosecutors sought a 25-year sentence, while Spencer's attorney requested less than the advisory sentence of 17.5 years.

The Tribune-Star reports that Spencer was an ISU electrical engineering student when he shot Archer at Terre Haute's International Village Apartments.

Spencer admitted to acting under "sudden heat" when he got into a confrontation with Archer while walking his dog.

Spencer later returned to the area with a handgun. He told investigators he opened fire when Archer approached him aggressively.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com