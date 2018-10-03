Ex-Border Patrol supervisor pleads guilty in child porn case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former supervisory U.S. Border Patrol agent has pleaded guilty in New Mexico to a child pornography charge.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Jason Christopher Davis, of Las Cruces, could serve up to 15 years in prison under the plea agreement.

Davis pleaded guilty in an Albuquerque courtroom Wednesday to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He will have to register as a sex offender.

The ex-border agent was arrested in May for receiving child pornography in Dona Ana County.

According to a criminal complaint, Las Cruces police served a search warrant on an email account subscribed to Davis.

Investigators also found other digital media with child pornography at Davis' home.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.