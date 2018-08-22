Ex-Albuquerque policeman gets jail term for fatal DUI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former Albuquerque police officer accused of fatally striking a wheelchair-bound woman with his car while driving drunk has been sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Rodney Locke was sentenced Wednesday in the September 2016 death of Kay Moss-Freese.

Prosecutors told the Albuquerque Journal that the state didn't believe it could prove that Locke's intoxication caused the collision, which it would have to do to secure a vehicular homicide conviction.

Locke pleaded no contest in June to knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police found Locke at his home after the crash.

Prosecutors say Locke's blood-alcohol level was .18 percent three hours after the fatal collision.

