Ex-Alabama church minister accused of child sex abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama minister is accused of sexually abusing children.

News outlets report 28-year-old William Wesley Williamson was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. Records say he was released from jail in Houston County after posting bonds totaling $90,000.

Williamson served as a pastor to children at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Senior pastor Bradley Rushing says Williamson is no longer affiliated with the church.

WTVY-TV reports attorneys Thomas Smith and Shaun McGhee represent Williamson. Smith says Williamson did not commit a crime and is "charged on the slimmest and most vague allegations I've ever seen." He says Williamson is married and has seven children.

County Sheriff Donald Valenza declined to comment because the investigation is not complete.