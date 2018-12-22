Evers win, missing girl, soggy summer top Wisconsin news

Wisconsin saw the defeat of Gov. Scott Walker, a teenage girl mysteriously missing and a summer of storms in 2018.

Democrat Tony Evers (EE'-vers) narrowly beat Walker in November as the onetime Republican presidential candidate sought a third term in Wisconsin's highest office. Democrats also swept all statewide offices, with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin easily winning re-election. But Republicans still dominate the Legislature and approved bills later signed by Walker to curtail Evers' powers in a lame-duck session.

In western Wisconsin, 13-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared from her Barron home after her parents were fatally shot. Authorities soon ruled out Jayme as a suspect, but she remains missing.

And southern Wisconsin was hit by a barrage of severe storms that caused widespread flooding. Surging water in Madison swept a man away from his rescuers in August. He was later found dead.