Estes Park man shot, wounded by officer during disturbance

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — A man was shot and wounded by officers who responded to a reported disturbance in Estes Park.

The Larimer County sheriff’s office says a deputy and a police officer learned a woman was trapped inside a house where a man was shooting a gun early Sunday.

When officers arrived at about 2:45 a.m. and approached the man, shots were fired. The suspect was injured and flown to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

A sheriff’s spokesman confirmed to The Denver Post that at least one officer fired a weapon, but he could not provide any other details about the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said police had conducted a welfare check at the residence prior to the disturbance call.