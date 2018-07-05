Enbridge Energy sues shipping firm in Michigan spill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian energy company is suing the shipping company whose tugboat anchor allegedly dented an aging oil and gas pipeline in Michigan earlier this year.

MLive reports that Enbridge Energy's lawsuit filed Tuesday is the third against VanEnkevort Tug and Barge Inc. Enbridge is seeking to recover costs for repairs and assessments made after the alleged April 1 anchor strike beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

A VanEnkevort spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Twin oil pipelines were dented during the strike and about 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of mineral oil insulation fluid leaked from two electric cables. Crews capped and sealed the leaking cables in late April.

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigated the incident. The state attorney general said a tugboat anchor was the cause.

