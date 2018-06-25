Emory University: Woman stabbed, left near baseball field

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was stabbed had called 911 after someone dropped her off at a Georgia college.

News outlets report that Atlanta and Emory University police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was found wounded near the school's baseball field Sunday night.

Emory tweeted that she is not affiliated with the university and was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unclear Monday.

Emory police say the woman told emergency dispatchers that she was taken to the baseball field after being hurt somewhere else. The field is located on Emory's main campus near several residential buildings.