Embattled Kansas attorney retires amid protests

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor is retiring amid calls for her to step down after a Missouri judge overturned the double murder conviction of a man whom she helped send to prison for 23 years.

Douglas County, Kansas, Chief Assistant District Attorney Amy McGowan's retirement takes effect Nov. 1. She had been the subject of recent protests because she played a role in the case of Ricky Kidd while working in the Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor's office. Kidd was freed in August and said previously that McGowan "should be disbarred."

The Kansas Supreme Court has previously vacated a sentence for one of McGowan's cases in Lawrence and has pointed to issues in other cases.

McGowan didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press left for her through the prosecutor's office.