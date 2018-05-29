Ellsworth airman to go on trial in 2016 death of infant son

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (AP) — An airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base is set to go on trial this week in the 2016 death of his infant son.

Airman 1st Class David E. MacDonald faces a general court-martial scheduled to begin Wednesday. MacDonald is facing one charge in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, for murder.

A statement from the base says the charge stems from the death of MacDonald's son on Nov. 7, 2016, but gives no details. A pretrial hearing for MacDonald was held in October. The charge was referred to a court-martial after the hearing.

MacDonald is assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing. Ellsworth says he is represented by three military attorneys who are declining comment.

If convicted, MacDonald faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.