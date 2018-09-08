Elliott's thefts help No. 8 Irish hold off Ball State 24-16
John Fineran, Associated Press
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr (6) celebrates as he runs in a touchdown against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Notre Dame linebacker Te'Von Coney, right, celebrates with defensive line Khalid Kareem after he tackled Ball State quarterback Riley Neal during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott, right, celebrates with teammates after making an interception against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Ball State wide receiver Riley Miller (86) catches the ball against Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Notre Dame wide receiver/running back Jafar Armstrong, left, runs with the ball against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Ball State linebacker Jacob White, right, tackles Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Ball State quarterback Riley Neal looks to pass against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush looks to pass against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Ball State quarterback Riley Neal, left, is tackled by Notre Dame linebacker Te'Von Coney during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr (6), runs in a touchdown against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr (6) celebrates as he runs in a touchdown against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Elliott had a pair of interceptions that No. 8 Notre Dame turned into touchdowns and the Fighting Irish held off stubborn Ball State 24-16 on Saturday on a day when its offense was frustrated much of the game.
The Irish (2-0), coming off an emotional 24-17 season-opening victory over Michigan, looked lackluster against the Mid-American Conference foe whose campus in Muncie is a 2 ½-hour drive. The Cardinals (1-1) also played nothing like the 34½-point underdogs they were labeled in the schools' first meeting in football.
After going the entire 2017 season and last week without an interception by a safety, Elliott picked off a pair of Riley Neal passes that the offense converted into a pair of rushing touchdowns of 31 and 1 yards by junior Tony Jones Jr. for a 21-6 lead in the third quarter.
Following a 46-yard field goal by Justin Yoon that gave the Irish a 24-6 lead going into the fourth quarter, Nolan Givan caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Neal, who threw for 180 yards but completed just 23 of 50 passes. A 49-yard field goal by Ball State's Morgan Hagee, his third of the game, closed out the scoring.
The Cardinals' 3-4 defense frustrated senior Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who threw for 297 yards but finished with minus 7 yards rushing as Ball State registered four sacks and picked off three of his passes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ball State: The Cardinals, who have just nine seniors on the roster, showed that they could be a factor in the MAC race after injuries to Neal and running back James Gilbert last year factored into a nine-game losing streak.
Notre Dame: After receiving the game ball following last week's victory, Wimbush couldn't get things going with his feet as the Cardinals closed his running lanes. His longest gain rushing was 9 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame: The Irish, who rose from No. 12 to No. 8 after the win over Michigan, could lose some ground but should remain in the top 10.
UP NEXT
Ball State: The Cardinals visit Indiana on Saturday.
Notre Dame: The Irish host Vanderbilt in their third straight home game.