El Chapo jury hears testimony from another cartel cohort

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Mexican drug trafficker who once claimed he was an informant for the DEA is testifying at the U.S. trial of the notorious kingpin known as El Chapo.

Vicente Zambada is the latest cooperator to take the witness stand against Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN' gooz-MAHN') at the trail in federal court in Brooklyn. He testified on Thursday about the rampant violence and greed that accompanied Guzman's rise to power in the Sinaloa cartel.

Zambada is the son of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, another top leader in the cartel who's still at large. After he was arrested in 2009, his lawyers claimed he had been promised immunity because of his work for the DEA.

Prosecutors denied there was such a deal and Zambada ended up pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.