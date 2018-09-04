Duterte voids amnesty of critical senator, orders his arrest

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has voided an amnesty given to a former rebel military officer and ordered the arrest of the man who as a senator has been one of the president's fiercest critics.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV spoke Tuesday in the Senate to condemn Duterte's move against him as illegal and draconian but added he won't resist arrest.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Duterte signed a proclamation last week voiding the 2011 amnesty because Trillanes failed to comply with all the amnesty requirements, including a clear admission of his involvement in past coup attempts.

Guevarra says law enforcers can enforce Duterte's arrest order anytime.