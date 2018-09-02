  • FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, jokes to photographers as he holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle which was presented to him by former Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa at the turnover-of-command ceremony at the Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila. The first-ever visit to Israel of a leader of the Philippines is sure to be touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as another stirring success in his campaign to reverse years of isolation and enhance Israel's relations with various countries across the globe. Photo: Bullit Marquez, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: Bullit Marquez, AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — The first-ever visit of a leader of the Philippines is sure to be touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as another success in his campaign to enhance Israel's relations across the globe.

But critics say this outreach has come at a cost, with Netanyahu cozying up to authoritarian leaders, some of whom are guilty of human rights abuses.

Netanyahu takes great pride that under his leadership Israel has found new friends in Europe, as well as in far-flung countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that long sided with the Palestinians at the United Nations and other global bodies.

But while many of Netanyahu's new allies have offered blanket support for Israel, some have also voiced borderline anti-Semitic sentiments.