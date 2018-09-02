Duterte visit showcases Netanyahu's roster of tough-guy pals

JERUSALEM (AP) — The first-ever visit of a leader of the Philippines is sure to be touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as another success in his campaign to enhance Israel's relations across the globe.

But critics say this outreach has come at a cost, with Netanyahu cozying up to authoritarian leaders, some of whom are guilty of human rights abuses.

Netanyahu takes great pride that under his leadership Israel has found new friends in Europe, as well as in far-flung countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that long sided with the Palestinians at the United Nations and other global bodies.

But while many of Netanyahu's new allies have offered blanket support for Israel, some have also voiced borderline anti-Semitic sentiments.