Dutch traveler arrested at Cairo airport over illegal drugs

CAIRO (AP) — Cairo airport authorities arrested a Dutch passenger of Egyptian decent on Friday, saying he was carrying illegal drugs in his luggage.

The passenger, who landed from Amsterdam earlier in the morning, was stopped and a search of his baggage uncovered nearly 60 grams (2 ounces) of three different types of psychoactive drugs. They included hashish, meth and the party drug MDMA widely known as ecstasy, as well as 60 pills of a banned painkiller, said Gamal Abdel-Fattah, a senior official at the Customs Authority.

The passenger, who was not identified, was detained and faces legal charges, Abdel-Fattah added.